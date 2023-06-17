Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

WATCH LIVE: Governor Abbott visits Perryton after deadly tornado

Agencies coming together, helping Perryton after devastating tornado
Agencies coming together, helping Perryton after devastating tornado(Source: KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott is in Perryton today after a tornado tore through town, killing three and injuring dozens.

He is scheduled to host a news conference Saturday, June 17 at 1:00 p.m.

He is expected address the state’s response to tornadoes and severe weather conditions that impacted the Panhandle communities.

The Governor will be joined by Representative Four Price, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Perryton Mayor Kerry Symons, Police Chief Nick Yara, Fire Chief and EMS Director Paul Dutcher, Orchiltree County Sheriff Terry Bouchard, and other state and local officials.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responding to possible ‘mass casualty’ event after tornado hits Perryton
Officials: 3 confirmed dead, about 70 injured after tornado hits Perryton
Heavy police presence at NW 14th and N Bonham in Amarillo (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police: 2 hospitalized, 1 in custody after Thursday evening shooting
Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office says there are three people confirmed dead, at least 56...
How you can help the Perryton survivors after deadly tornado
Severe weather has resulted in reported power outages for many across the Texas Panhandle area.
Power outages impacting Perryton after severe weather
SPC Severe Risk for 6/17
First Alert: More Severe Weather Saturday

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Governor Abbott visits Perryton after deadly tornado
Agencies coming together, helping Perryton after devastating tornado
Agencies coming together, helping Perryton after devastating tornado
Perryton community impacted by devastating tornado
Perryton community impacted by devastating tornado
Severe weather has resulted in reported power outages for many across the Texas Panhandle area.
Power outages impacting Perryton after severe weather