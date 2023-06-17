WATCH LIVE: Governor Abbott visits Perryton after deadly tornado

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott is in Perryton today after a tornado tore through town, killing three and injuring dozens.

He is scheduled to host a news conference Saturday, June 17 at 1:00 p.m.

He is expected address the state’s response to tornadoes and severe weather conditions that impacted the Panhandle communities.

The Governor will be joined by Representative Four Price, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Perryton Mayor Kerry Symons, Police Chief Nick Yara, Fire Chief and EMS Director Paul Dutcher, Orchiltree County Sheriff Terry Bouchard, and other state and local officials.

