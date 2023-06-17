Strong to Severe Storms Possible Later Today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a quiet start to our Saturday, we’ll see scattered thunderstorms form later this afternoon into the evening, some of which could be on the severe side. These storms yet again look to favor the northeast part of our area, as it looks like a fairly similar setup as what took place on Thursday. The primary threats include some gusty straight-line winds (gusts up to 70-80 mph), large hail (up to 3″ in diameter, or baseball size), and the possibility of one or two tornadoes. Luckily, things look to quiet down for tonight and the next few days as well. Father’s Day Sunday look to be mostly sunny and very quiet with highs building into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s.

