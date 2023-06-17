Who's Hiring?
Material donations overwhelming Perryton resources, officials ask for financial contributions

Physical donations for Perryton not needed, cash contributions best way to help
Physical donations for Perryton not needed, cash contributions best way to help
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Perryton says the outpouring of material donations has overwhelmed their local resources.

The city is asking everyone to please hold of on all material donations until further notice.

With Perryton being in a state of disaster and the community busy helping those in need, there isn’t enough time to process all unsolicited donations.

Their donations management team will be creating an inventory of needs, and has already set up a long-term donations drop-off point.

The Texas Panhandle VOAD says cash contributions are the most efficient way of meeting the needs of disaster survivors in a timely manner.

Monetary donations help relief agencies purchase bulk supplies of the most essential items.

Financial donations are being accepted at any FirstBank Southwest location, the Perryton National Bank, and Interstate Bank in Perryton.

Those who donate must state that the donation is to benefit the survivors of the Perryton, Texas Tornado.

Monetary donations will be used to resolve unmet needs.

A volunteer resource center will be set up soon to coordinate volunteers where they are most effective. Volunteer support will be known as the recovery process moves along.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is encouraging those who were impacted, to self-report property damage once its safe to do so, using this Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool.

This survey helps state officials gain an understanding of the extent of the damage, identify immediate resource needs, and help determine eligibility for federal disaster assistance.

Volunteers and donations will be needed for weeks and months to come.

Those interested in volunteering that do not live in the area, are asked to not self-deploy to Perryton.

Contact the Volunteer Coordinator at (806) 316-6204 to learn more about volunteer opportunities as they become available.

For more ways on how you can help Perryton and its survivors, click here.

