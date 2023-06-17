Perryton community impacted by devastating tornado

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The entire Texas Panhandle is coming together to support and comfort Perryton with the devastation felt by many.

Residents and volunteers hard at work, helping the community of Perryton after yesterday’s disaster.

Cole Underwood was at the temporary shelter at Perryton High School all night and up early again this morning, making sure residents had enough basic essentials.

“You look around at our gyms and our churches and people are just taking care of people,” said Underwood, head football coach, Perryton ISD.

Perryton residents are all eager to help, no questions asked.

“One of the best things about a small town is that everybody knows everybody. They want to take care of their friends and their friend’s families fand that’s been the most heartwarming thing. Perryton takes care of Perryton and that’s been huge for us,” continued Underwood

Kevin Britton leaped into action to help residents who were trapped in their homes.

“Falling trees, falling power lines, people are trapped in the street and traffic and so trying to work my way through was just surreal,” said Britton, senior pastor, Community Worship Center.

Britton says the church’s building used for food distribution destroyed by the tornado but will continue to collect donated items at the main church.

“Our church unfortunately lost somebody who we care about very deeply, who was in that building serving. They were trying to take shelter and it just wasn’t a safe place.”

The church is open and available for people to get the supplies they need. They’re currently asking for baby products, feminine hygiene products as well as clothing.

