Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Perryton community impacted by devastating tornado

By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The entire Texas Panhandle is coming together to support and comfort Perryton with the devastation felt by many.

Residents and volunteers hard at work, helping the community of Perryton after yesterday’s disaster.

Cole Underwood was at the temporary shelter at Perryton High School all night and up early again this morning, making sure residents had enough basic essentials.

“You look around at our gyms and our churches and people are just taking care of people,” said Underwood, head football coach, Perryton ISD.

Perryton residents are all eager to help, no questions asked.

“One of the best things about a small town is that everybody knows everybody. They want to take care of their friends and their friend’s families fand that’s been the most heartwarming thing. Perryton takes care of Perryton and that’s been huge for us,” continued Underwood

Kevin Britton leaped into action to help residents who were trapped in their homes.

“Falling trees, falling power lines, people are trapped in the street and traffic and so trying to work my way through was just surreal,” said Britton, senior pastor, Community Worship Center.

Britton says the church’s building used for food distribution destroyed by the tornado but will continue to collect donated items at the main church.

“Our church unfortunately lost somebody who we care about very deeply, who was in that building serving. They were trying to take shelter and it just wasn’t a safe place.”

The church is open and available for people to get the supplies they need. They’re currently asking for baby products, feminine hygiene products as well as clothing.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responding to possible ‘mass casualty’ event after tornado hits Perryton
Officials: 3 confirmed dead, about 70 injured after tornado hits Perryton
Heavy police presence at NW 14th and N Bonham in Amarillo (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police: 2 hospitalized, 1 in custody after Thursday evening shooting
Severe weather has resulted in reported power outages for many across the Texas Panhandle area.
Power outages impacting Perryton after severe weather
A dryline will set up in our eastern counties today in the Texas Panhandle.
First Alert: Severe storms expected later today in the eastern Texas Panhandle
Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office says there are three people confirmed dead, at least 56...
How you can help the Perryton survivors after deadly tornado

Latest News

Agencies coming together, helping Perryton after devastating tornado
Agencies coming together, helping Perryton after devastating tornado
Severe weather has resulted in reported power outages for many across the Texas Panhandle area.
Power outages impacting Perryton after severe weather
Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee hosting free meet & greet classes
Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee hosting free meet & greet classes
West Texas A&M track coach hosts Junior Olympics in Ghana