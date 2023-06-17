First Alert Saturday

Who's Hiring?
By Kevin Selle
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another First Alert Day on Saturday for severe thunderstorms. The highest threat time will be staring early afternoon and ending before midnight. Similar to Thursday’s event the position of the dryline will determine where the storms will initiate, more likely in the eastern and northern parts of the Panhandle. All severe weather threats, strong winds, large hail and a few tornadoes area possible. Once this storm system moves past the weather will be quiet on Sunday and for the fist part of next week. Temperatures will warm into the 90s for the week ahead and scattered storms return to the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

