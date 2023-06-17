Agencies coming together, helping Perryton after devastating tornado

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The call for help rang loud last night after the city was hit by a tornado, and area agencies answered.

The weather event in Perryton last night destroyed much of the town.

Ochiltree’s office of emergency management along with other agencies have been working to aide those who were impacted by it.

Texas Emergency Services, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and TxDOT are only a few of the many agencies in Perryton, assessing damage and trying to figure out what steps need to be taken next.

“We have our emergency response center running, TDM is here helping us along with countless other agencies, we have pretty much most of the panhandle here helping us and we appreciate it a lot, says Jason Huddleston,” State Farm agent for Perryton.

Office of emergency management is also working closely with Xcel to restore power to a majority of the community. 2,500 residents were reported to be without electricity.

Wes Reeves with Xcel says the safety of the Perryton community is their biggest concern and with downed power lines on roadways, Xcel will wait to restore power to some areas until it is certain there is no threat to the public.

Local organizations are working to provide people accessibility to power so they can get in touch with family and friends.

“You know when you don’t have electricity you forget those nice little things that you need. Even chargers, they even gave us chargers because a lot of us in my neighborhood had trucks going so they could charge their phones so they could even post things or tell everybody that they’re okay,” says Wayne Floyd, director of Ochiltree Office of Emergency Management.

The Ochiltree office of emergency is asking anyone who would like to make monetary donations to the Perryton community, to take it to the First Bank Southwest in Booker.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.