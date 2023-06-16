WTAMU Amarillo Center still closed after identifying cause of water leak

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WT officials have identified the cause of the water leak that closed the Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center Monday.

The cause of the incident was the failure of a large mechanical backflow preventer, dumping large amounts of water into the rooftop penthouse of the WTAMU Amarillo Center on 720 S. Tyler St.

Officials say the water found its way down into the building, causing extensive damage.

SSC staff deployed cleanup crews Sunday night to begin removing water, then hired Cotton Global Disaster Solutions, a restoration company, to dry out the building and prepare for other repairs to follow.

The crews are working day and night to help get the facility back operationally as quick as possible, but it is too soon to know the exact timeline for completion.

Officials say a site review is expected next week.

