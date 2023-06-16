WT offers support to Perryton after deadly tornado Thursday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University has released a statement offering support to Perryton after a deadly tornado hit the city Thursday.

After the tornado struck the city on June 15, WTAMU is reaching out to support students in the area.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all of our friends, family and neighbors in Perryton,” said Dr. Chris Thomas, vice president of student affairs. “This morning, we compiled a list of students from Perryton, and we’re reaching out to them today to see what their needs are. Whether its medical, mental health, food or temporary housing needs, we have resources to help these Buffs.”

Thomas says 61 WT students in the spring, summer or fall semester of 2023 call Perryton home.

Students will be emailed and texted, and WT also will use social media posts to encourage students to contact Thomas directly when they are able, according to a press release. Thomas can be reached at 806-651-2053 or cthomas@wtamu.edu.

“I personally know many people lost their homes and personal belongings, and I know we have fellow Buffs that call Perryton their home,” said Filiberto Avila, a senior digital communication and media major from Spearman and student body president. “I have encouraged Student Government Association members to reach out to any Buffs affected by the tornado to show our solidarity and see how we can best support them.”

