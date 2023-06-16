World Allstar Academy playing 4x4 soccer tournament benefiting Perryton community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The World Allstar Academy is playing a 4x4 soccer tournament on July 24th & 25th to gather donations for the Perryton community after a devastating tornado hit the town on Thursday evening.

The Academy will have a donation station set up at the tournament where people can come and donate whether they are participating in the tournament or not.

The tournament will be at 4100 Republic Ave S-3, Amarillo, Texas 79109 on Saturday, July 24th and Sunday, July 25th.

It will be U10 girls and U12/13 girls and boys teams.

It is $250 a team, three games are guaranteed.

Or contact Cody Truman at 806-420-8885

