Storms Possible to Close Out the Work Week

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After what was likely a historically devastating day for some in the Texas Panhandle yesterday, things thankfully look to quiet down for the most part today. Some scattered storms will be possible toward the north part of the area, but most of the activity will be limited toward Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle. As for tomorrow, we’ll see that storm chance go back up, with the greatest risk of severity toward the northeast part of the area. Luckily, Sunday and the following days into next week look to be very calm with sunny skies, little to no storm chance, and warmer temperatures.

