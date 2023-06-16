SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Michael Mook, Kyle Backhus and Josh Prock

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Michael Mook, Kyle Backhus and Josh Prock on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Michael Mook, WTAMU Softball Head Coach:

Head Coach Michael Mook talks to us about their offseason after a successful regular season, how the recruiting process is going for next season and more!

Kyle Backhus, Amarillo Sod Poodles Pitcher:

Sod Poodles Pitcher Kyle Backhus talks to us about their current important series against the San Antonio Missions for a spot in 1st place and more!

Josh Prock, WTAMU Women’s Basketball Head Coach:

Head Coach Josh Prock talks to us about the new recruits coming in for next season, how they’re getting ready during the offseason and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.