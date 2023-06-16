Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Michael Mook, Kyle Backhus and Josh Prock
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Michael Mook, Kyle Backhus and Josh Prock on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Michael Mook, WTAMU Softball Head Coach:

Head Coach Michael Mook talks to us about their offseason after a successful regular season, how the recruiting process is going for next season and more!

Kyle Backhus, Amarillo Sod Poodles Pitcher:

Sod Poodles Pitcher Kyle Backhus talks to us about their current important series against the San Antonio Missions for a spot in 1st place and more!

Josh Prock, WTAMU Women’s Basketball Head Coach:

Head Coach Josh Prock talks to us about the new recruits coming in for next season, how they’re getting ready during the offseason and more!

