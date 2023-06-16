Sod Poodles to assist with relief efforts after recent severe weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In a press release sent out Friday evening, the Sod Poodles announced that they are teaming up with the Amarillo Area Foundation Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund to help aid the city of Perryton after a tornado came through on Thursday evening. The foundation will also assist with the recent flooding in Amarillo.

After Saturday night’s game, the Sod Poodles are having a jersey auction for their Star Wars themed night. All proceeds made from the auction will be directed to the foundation.

During Saturday night’s game, they will also be collecting cash and credit card donations. Plus, they will be doing a “Pass the Boot” donation collection after every Sod Poodles home run.

Fans who cannot attend in person and still wish to donate do so by clicking the link below.

The original press release sent out by the Sod Poodles organization is below:

