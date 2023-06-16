Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Sod Poodles to assist with relief efforts after recent severe weather

Amarillo Sod Poodles
Amarillo Sod Poodles(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In a press release sent out Friday evening, the Sod Poodles announced that they are teaming up with the Amarillo Area Foundation Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund to help aid the city of Perryton after a tornado came through on Thursday evening. The foundation will also assist with the recent flooding in Amarillo.

After Saturday night’s game, the Sod Poodles are having a jersey auction for their Star Wars themed night. All proceeds made from the auction will be directed to the foundation.

During Saturday night’s game, they will also be collecting cash and credit card donations. Plus, they will be doing a “Pass the Boot” donation collection after every Sod Poodles home run.

Fans who cannot attend in person and still wish to donate do so by clicking the link below.

Click Here

The original press release sent out by the Sod Poodles organization is below:

Sod Poodles to assist with relief efforts after recent severe weather

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responding to possible ‘mass casualty’ event after tornado hits Perryton
Officials: 3 confirmed dead, about 70 injured after tornado hits Perryton
Heavy police presence at NW 14th and N Bonham in Amarillo (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police: 2 hospitalized, 1 in custody after Thursday evening shooting
Severe weather has resulted in reported power outages for many across the Texas Panhandle area.
Power outages impacting Perryton after severe weather
A dryline will set up in our eastern counties today in the Texas Panhandle.
First Alert: Severe storms expected later today in the eastern Texas Panhandle
Golf ball sized hail in Pampa
City of Pampa experiences mass hail damage

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Michael Mook, Kyle Backhus and Josh Prock
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Michael Mook, Kyle Backhus and Josh Prock
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Mook talks to us about the offseason, recruiting for next season and more!
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Prock also tells us about the recruiting process during the offseason and more!
SPORTS DRIVE: Kyle Backhus tells us about their crucial series against the Missions and more!