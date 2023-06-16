Who's Hiring?
Potter County jury sentences man for deadly 2021 shooting(NewsChannel10)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Potter County jury has sentenced a man for a shooting in 2021 that left one man dead.

According to law enforcement, on January 19 2021, officers responded to shooting on south Bonham street and first avenue.

Upon arrival, police found 48-year-old Rodney Curtis Ward suffering from a gunshot wound in his upper body.

Ward died the following day.

On January 22, APD SWAT officers conducted search warrants in search of 18-year-old Edward Matthew Gamez. All the evidence of the case led to Gamez’s arrest.

On June 12, 2023, a Potter County Jury sentenced Gamez to 7 years at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

