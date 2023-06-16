Who's Hiring?
Officials: 3 confirmed dead, over 50 injured after tornado hits Perryton

Multiple agencies from throughout the Texas Panhandle are responding to assist Perryton after a tornado passed through the city Thursday.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple agencies from throughout the Texas Panhandle are responding to assist Perryton after a tornado passed through the city Thursday.

Officials are calling this a “mass casualty event.”

The Booker Fire Department says there are three people confirmed dead, more than 50 injured and at least two missing.

The tornado caused mass destruction throughout the area.

Hansford County Judge Tim Glass says Hansford County Emergency Management, fire departments and EMS were paged out for a “possible mass casualty” in Perryton.

The Borger Police Department, Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office, Booker Fire Department, among other agencies, are assisting with search and rescue efforts.

The Amarillo Fire Department has sent the AMBUS with multiple people. A Chase Unit and Amarillo Medical Services have sent five ambulances to assist in Perryton.

Perryton ISD says the PHS gyms are open for anyone who needs shelter.

Ochiltree General Hospital says anyone who needs medical attention can come to the hospital or clinic.

State Representative Four Price says the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Governor Greg Abbott’s offices are mobilizing resources to assist with search and rescue, medical help and more.

