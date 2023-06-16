Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health hosting summer youth mental health program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health will be hosting two series of mental health programs for youth starting Tuesday.

The mental health programs for kids ages 12 through 17 will be held Tuesday through Friday in two sessions.

The first session will run June 20 through July 14 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. The second session will run July 18 through August 11 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

For many teens, the shift in daily routines and lack of formal structure and support they are accustomed to during the school months may lead to increased isolation, lack of motivation and loneliness. The benefit of school is not only the stimulation through school activities and academics but peer support. Group therapy can be a great way to combat depression and anxiety symptoms by connecting with peers, according to a press release.

This structured group allows teens the time to discuss what they are experiencing and to help them gain understanding.

Education will be provided to empower teens with skills to improve their overall health and self-esteem. The sessions will include several fun and engaging activities that will include Field Trip Fridays, Nerf Wars, art projects, music therapy and more.

For more information or to register, call 806-354-1835.

