More Severe Weather Possible

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Things have stayed thankfully quiet for our Friday, but severe weather is coming back into the forecast. As of right now, there are low-end chances for nighttime thunderstorms in our far northern counties, but confidence is currently low for that outcome. We’ll drop to around 60 overnight tonight, see partly cloudy skies for Saturday, but for the afternoon we’re watching for the dryline to sharpen once again, prompting severe weather concerns in the east/northeasterly portions of the region, with all severe weather threats in play. Rain chances dry out for Father’s Day on Sunday and we get hot through next week, with rain chances returning perhaps by next Wednesday, the first day of summer.

