Miniature Hereford Junior National Show comes to Amarillo Monday

The Miniature Hereford Junior Nationals is hosting a national show in Amarillo starting Monday.
The Miniature Hereford Junior Nationals is hosting a national show in Amarillo starting Monday.(Miniature Hereford Junior Nationals Association)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Miniature Hereford Junior Nationals is hosting a national show in Amarillo starting Monday.

The Junior Miniature Hereford National Show will be held from June 19 through June 24 at the Amarillo National Center.

The event brings together young breeders nationwide to showcase their exceptional Miniature Hereford cattle and demonstrate their passion for the industry, according to a press release.

The show is a platform for aspiring cattle breeders to display their hard work and dedication. Participants will compete in various categories, showcasing the versatility and quality of the Miniature Hereford breed.

Alongside the competitions, organizers say educational workshops and networking opportunities will provide a rewarding experience for all attendees.

More information about the show can be found on the Junior Miniature Hereford National Show website.

