Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Lost dog reunited with owner after being thrown out of a stolen car

A Georgia dog named Louie has been reunited with his owner after being thrown from a stolen car. (Source: WALB)
By Rowan Edmonds, WALB staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - A dog in Georgia that was thrown out of a stolen car’s window is now back home recovering.

Sarah Kate says her dog named Louie has been found after a weeklong search.

Kate said her little guy was thrown out of a friend’s car when burglars stole it and drove off.

The car was later found after it crashed into a tree on a dirt road, but the dog was nowhere to be found.

After a week of searching, a couple reported finding Louie in some bushes near Interstate 75.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, made the announcement in an online group called Looking for Louie. The page was dedicated to helping find Kate’s dog.

Kate said Louie has been checked by a veterinarian. He has a little limp but is safe and alive.

Copyright 2023 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responding to possible ‘mass casualty’ event after tornado hits Perryton
Officials: 3 confirmed dead, about 70 injured after tornado hits Perryton
Heavy police presence at NW 14th and N Bonham in Amarillo (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police: 2 hospitalized, 1 in custody after Thursday evening shooting
Severe weather has resulted in reported power outages for many across the Texas Panhandle area.
Power outages impacting Perryton after severe weather
A dryline will set up in our eastern counties today in the Texas Panhandle.
First Alert: Severe storms expected later today in the eastern Texas Panhandle
Golf ball sized hail in Pampa
City of Pampa experiences mass hail damage

Latest News

A woman said she won’t take down her werewolf statue.
Woman won’t take down 9-foot werewolf
FILE - Pfizer, left, and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are readied for use at a clinic,...
Next round of COVID-19 shots in fall will target latest omicron strain
The stolen parts included bones and heads, which came from cadavers donated to the Harvard...
Theft of heads, brains, skin and other body parts from Harvard morgue spurs lawsuit
Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee hosting free meet & greet classes
Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee hosting free meet & greet classes