Companies come together to help Perryton community

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Companies around the Texas Panhandle are coming together to help provide Wi-Fi and additional resources to the Perryton community.

T-Mobile’s Community Support Team will be bringing supplies to Perryton. Emergency response vehicles will offer free Wi-Fi, charging stations, charging cables and more.

According to a press release, the network has remained strong throughout the storm and customers can expect to use their services without interruption.

The Emergency Response Team is engaging with many state and local officials, first responders and organizations. Agencies needing communication assistance can reach out to T-Mobile’s 24-hour emergency hotline at 888-639-0020.

AW Broadband will also be offering free Wi-Fi to those in need to internet connection, according to a Facebook post.

AW Broadband has set up a temporary internet hotspot at the Ranger and Rangerette gyms. Additional resources are still available and open to the public.

The company is currently working to get services to the United Supermarket and to the high school parking lot as well.

