Coffee Memorial Blood Center calls for donors after Perryton tornado

Coffee Memorial Blood Center says hospitals treating victims of the Perryton tornado have...
Coffee Memorial Blood Center says hospitals treating victims of the Perryton tornado have requested blood donations.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center says hospitals treating victims of the Perryton tornado have requested blood donations.

The center says there is a need for type O blood as the hospitals prepare for surgeries.

At this time, Coffee Memorial has activated the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps to request donations from centers across the United States.

If you would like to give blood, schedule your donation by calling 877-340-8777.

You can also schedule a donation online.

