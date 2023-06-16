City of Amarillo announces services for Juneteenth holidays

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo announces that their offices will be closed for Juneteenth.

In recognition of Juneteenth, COA offices will be closed on Monday June 19.

COA services will be adjusted accordingly:

Amarillo City Transit will operate a a Saturday schedule on Monday For more information call (806) 378-3095 or click here

City Hall and all Amarillo Public Library locations will be closed Monday All APL locations will have normal hours of operation on Saturday June 17 and Sunday June 18

Residential routes and polycart routes: Monday routes will be serviced Tuesday June 20 and Tuesday routes will be serviced Wednesday June 21 Curbside collection will not be available Monday

Commercial routes: Monday commercial routes will be serviced Saturday June 17 Tuesday routes will be collected as normal

The city landfill and brush sites will be closed Monday and will have normal operating hours on Saturday

Amarillo Municipal Court will be closed Monday

