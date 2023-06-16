Who's Hiring?
Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee hosting free meet & greet classes(Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee is offering two “meet” classes to match employees and employers together.

These meet and greet classes allows people to hear from a panel of employers who are currently hiring workers.

All interested participants from ages 16 years old and up are encouraged to attend these free classes.

5 Dell laptops will be distributed to 5 Barrio families who have children in K-12 grades, who do not have a working computer at home.

Two $50 Pak-A-Sak gift card door prizes and one gift basket will also be given away.

Water, snacks and child care will also be provided.

The free classes will be on Tuesday June 20 at the Alamo Center at 6 p.m.

