Amarillo police responding to active situation near NW 14th Ave and North Bonham

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are responding to an active situation in the area of Northwest 14th Avenue near North Bonham Street and North Fannin Street.

Officers responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m.

Police at the scene say two people were shot. They have been taken to a hospital, and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Law enforcement says a suspect is in custody.

Details are limited at this time.

NewsChannel 10 crews are on the scene, and we will provide additional information as it becomes available.

