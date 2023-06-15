Water levels receding in flooded Amarillo playa lakes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since the beginning of June, the city has been monitoring water levels in the playa lakes around Amarillo.

Based on the city’s calculations, the Greenways are about two weeks away from the water levels being within the hundred-year flood plain.

However, that timeline doesn’t account for more rain coming to the panhandle.

“So at that point there will still be personal and private property that’s going to be within the waters. We will plan to continue pumping beyond that, but that will be going on potentially for months to get that water level back down to within the lake and where it’s not on private property,” says Alan Harder, Interim Public Works Director for the City of Amarillo.

Harder says this is because of the size of the Greenways area.

The city pump at Lawrence Lake has removed 42 million gallons of water and the TxDot pump has removed about 47 million gallons.

“Right now Lawrence like it’s approximately two feet above where the water elevation would be when all the water is contained within the lake and the storms are around but where you don’t see any flooding in the streets or standing in the drainage way,” says Harder.

Harder adds that it should take about a week for the water at Lawrence Lake to recede into the original boundaries of the lake.

Over the last two weeks, 89 million gallons have been removed from Lawrence Lake and 36 million gallons removed from the Greenways.

“Since we begin tracking the out of water that we are pumping out of our lakes on June 2, we have removed approximately 275,000,000 gallons of water that’s both the city pumps as well as TxDot’s,” continues Harder.

The water from Bennett Lake is being pumped to Lawrence Lake which has three pumps.

The east pump take water to Thompson park while both the TxDot pump and the west pump transports water to a TxDot storm drain, west of Bell street and then to Medi Park.

“Both Medi park and Thompson park are control by dams or weirs, they basically have a spill way that once the level gets there to a certain amount it overflows that goes into west and east Amarillo creek respectively which ultimately makes it’s way to the Canadian river and lake Meredith,” said Harder.

The Assistant City Manager, Floyd Hartman says they have plans to address the costs of the pumping in the budget.

“You know the temporary pump at playa seven of the council approved the 98,000 but the other ongoing costs are being, accumulated through emergency management,” says Hartman.

He says he isn’t sure when a grand total will be tallied since the focus right now is still on the needs of citizens.

“We’re accumulating those costs as we go, our focus right now is on remediation and pumping and make sure it goes but we’ll get the actual costs later,” states Hartman.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.