Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

VIDEO: Safari park welcomes 3 bat-eared fox kits

Three bat-eared fox kits were introduced this week at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. (Source: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News) - The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance announced this week the birth of three bat-eared fox kits.

The animal care team at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park said the young foxes have already begun to adventure out of their den and explore their habitat.

“The kits are spending more time outside of the den with their mother, Winter — a first-time mom,” zoo officials shared.

According to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance team, the trio enjoys wrestling with one another, playing with mom and catching crickets.

Officials said the foxes are in good health and have recently started to eat solid food.

Guests can view Winter and her kits in the Safari Park’s Nairobi Village area.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Adams
Court documents: Police find $800,000 worth of meth during traffic stop in Sherman County
New in Amarillo: Chicken Salad Chick opens today
New in Amarillo: Chicken Salad Chick opens today
Potter County officials arrested a man Monday morning after they say he resisted arrest and...
Potter County officials: Man arrested after assaulting officer, deputy
Amarillo pumping
All flooded playa lakes in Amarillo being pumped 24/7
City of Amarillo Incident Command Truck demobilizing
City of Amarillo Incident Command Truck demobilizing

Latest News

FILE - Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. The former "Dances With...
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor charged with more sex crimes in new Canadian case
Randall volleyball camp 2023
State champs coach next generation of Randall Lady Raiders
More than 70 million people across the South and Northeast face the threat of severe weather...
Millions across US facing severe weather
Bat-eared fox kits at San Diego Zoo Safari Park