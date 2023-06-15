Texas Water Development Board monitoring area lake, reservoir levels after heavy rain

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Water Development Board has released new data on increased Texas reservoirs and area lake water levels.

According to the board’s data, statewide monitored water supply reservoirs are 77.5% full as of Thursday, June 15.

Lake Meredith is currently reported at around 46% full. Data indicates the lake was almost 30% full one month ago on May 15.

Greenbelt Lake near Clarendon, Texas, is around 13% full. This time last month, the lake was reported around 11% full.

Palo Duro Reservoir has seen a large increase in storage levels. As of Thursday, data shows the reservoir at around 10% full. As of May 15, storage was 0.3% full.

The percent full is the ratio of conservation storage to conservation capacity, according to the website.

More information on current state lake and reservoir levels can be found on the Texas Water Development Board’s website.

