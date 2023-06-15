Student Crime Stoppers, Amarillo police hosting 2nd annual Race-A-Cop Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Student Crime Stoppers and the Amarillo Police Department are hosting the second annual Race-A-Cop event this Saturday.

On June 17, gates will open at 3:00 p.m. and the track will open at 5:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Dragway, 12955 Burlington Road.

The event was started as a way to possibly curb some of the street racing within the city and give families a fun night out, according to organizers.

Tickets will be available at the event for $10. Kids ages 12 and under get in free.

