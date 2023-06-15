Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Student Crime Stoppers, Amarillo police hosting 2nd annual Race-A-Cop Saturday

Student Crime Stoppers and the Amarillo Police Department are hosting the second annual...
Student Crime Stoppers and the Amarillo Police Department are hosting the second annual Race-A-Cop event this Saturday.(KFDA: Amarillo Police Department)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Student Crime Stoppers and the Amarillo Police Department are hosting the second annual Race-A-Cop event this Saturday.

On June 17, gates will open at 3:00 p.m. and the track will open at 5:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Dragway, 12955 Burlington Road.

The event was started as a way to possibly curb some of the street racing within the city and give families a fun night out, according to organizers.

Tickets will be available at the event for $10. Kids ages 12 and under get in free.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Adams
Court documents: Police find $800,000 worth of meth during traffic stop in Sherman County
Potter County officials arrested a man Monday morning after they say he resisted arrest and...
Potter County officials: Man arrested after assaulting officer, deputy
‘Helping a longtime friend’ Public House raising money to support Tyler’s Barbeque
‘Helping a longtime friend’: Public House raising money for Tyler’s Barbeque after flooding
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
City of Amarillo Incident Command Truck demobilizing
City of Amarillo Incident Command Truck demobilizing

Latest News

Businesses support Olsen area as damaged is assessed
Businesses support Olsen Blvd area as damage is assessed
Community organizers are hosting several Juneteenth celebration events starting June 16....
Juneteenth community celebration events to take place starting Friday
The Canyon Farmers Market kicks off this Saturday.
Canyon Farmers Market kicks off this Saturday
PROJECT CLEAN UP: El Barrio targeted for clean sweep
PROJECT CLEAN UP: El Barrio targeted for clean sweep