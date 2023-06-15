Storm Potential Continues

A Tornado Watch is in effect for the northern and eastern sections of our area where some heavy storms will be possible ahead of the dryline. After clearing tonight we will cool into the upper 50s. Tomorrow looks to be sunny and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s, but a few more storms may track across our northern counties tomorrow night. Some of those may be a bit heavy as well. By the weekend, temps will remain in the upper 80s and another round of storms is likely late Saturday. Sunday will bring quiet conditions for Father’s Day. Summer like weather and highs in the 90s will begin Monday.

