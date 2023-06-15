State champs coach next generation of Randall Lady Raiders

Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In November, Randall won the UIL 4A volleyball state championship. Now, they’re teaching the next generation of Lady Raiders, so that they, too, may someday be state champions.
150 future Randall Lady Raiders, from first grade to incoming Randall freshmen, came to Randall’s volleyball camp to learn from the state champs.
Even a few former Lady Raiders returned to their alma mater to help out.
After winning their first state title since 2009, Randall has emerged as the premier school for volleyball in the Texas Panhandle, and the kids know it.