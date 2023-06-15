State champs coach next generation of Randall Lady Raiders

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In November, Randall won the UIL 4A volleyball state championship. Now, they’re teaching the next generation of Lady Raiders, so that they, too, may someday be state champions.

You just have these little girls who have looked up to you, as a coach, or some of my players, and to come in here and have them talk about, “Hey, I watched you all season. I came to your games and I can’t wait to play for you,” I mean, that’s honestly why I do what I do, you know? The kids that you make an impact on daily.

150 future Randall Lady Raiders, from first grade to incoming Randall freshmen, came to Randall’s volleyball camp to learn from the state champs.

Even a few former Lady Raiders returned to their alma mater to help out.

I feel like they just, basically, look up to anyone older than them who is telling them, “Hey, this is how you do this,” or “Hey, you need to fix this.” They listen a lot more now. Like, this is the real deal. They want to get to where we used to be, or where they are now.

After winning their first state title since 2009, Randall has emerged as the premier school for volleyball in the Texas Panhandle, and the kids know it.

My cup is just full now because of all the kids that are talking about being a future Lady Raider. They’re just excited to be here, and it’s fun watching them grow in the sport of volleyball. They’ll get to know who I am, so I’m not just a stranger when I come in. I have access to them from sixth grade to 12th grade, and it’s really special. I’ve watched that benefit my program in a big way.

