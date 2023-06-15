Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Andy Cavalier, Jason Pillion and Kendra Potts

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Andy Cavalier, Jason Pillion and Kendra Potts on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Andy Cavalier, New Canadian High School Football Coach:

New Canadian High School Football Head Coach Andy Cavalier talks to us about his new role as head coach, how summer workouts are going heading into the season and more!

Jason Pillion, Amarillo High Boys Basketball Coach:

Amarillo High Boys Basketball coach talks to us about the father-son basketball camp that recently took place, how summer workouts are going and more!

Kendra Potts, West Texas A&M Volleyball Coach:

West Texas A&M Volleyball coach Kendra Potts talks to us about the start of recruiting the class of 2025 today, the upcoming season as reining national champions and more!

