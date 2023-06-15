Sod Poodles snap seven-game win streak to the Missions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles snapped their seven-game winning streak to the San Antonio Missions 5-2 on Wednesday.

The seven-game win streak was the longest in franchise history.

After Amarillo swept their first ever six-game series over Midland last week, they added the seventh win on Tuesday with a 10-2 win over San Antonio.

The Sod Poodles have four more games against the Missions this week at HODGETOWN before heading to Corpus Christi next week for their next six-game series.

In the Texas League South Division standings, Amarillo is now two wins behind San Antonio in first place.

Corpus Christi is now only one win away from tying with the Sod Poodles for second place.

The team in first place at the end of the June in the North and South Divisions will automatically get a bid to the postseason.

