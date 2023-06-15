Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Sod Poodles snap seven-game win streak to the Missions

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles snapped their seven-game winning streak to the San Antonio Missions 5-2 on Wednesday.

The seven-game win streak was the longest in franchise history.

After Amarillo swept their first ever six-game series over Midland last week, they added the seventh win on Tuesday with a 10-2 win over San Antonio.

The Sod Poodles have four more games against the Missions this week at HODGETOWN before heading to Corpus Christi next week for their next six-game series.

In the Texas League South Division standings, Amarillo is now two wins behind San Antonio in first place.

Corpus Christi is now only one win away from tying with the Sod Poodles for second place.

The team in first place at the end of the June in the North and South Divisions will automatically get a bid to the postseason.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Adams
Court documents: Police find $800,000 worth of meth during traffic stop in Sherman County
New in Amarillo: Chicken Salad Chick opens today
New in Amarillo: Chicken Salad Chick opens today
Potter County officials arrested a man Monday morning after they say he resisted arrest and...
Potter County officials: Man arrested after assaulting officer, deputy
City of Amarillo Incident Command Truck demobilizing
City of Amarillo Incident Command Truck demobilizing
Amarillo pumping
All flooded playa lakes in Amarillo being pumped 24/7

Latest News

Randall volleyball camp 2023
State champs coach next generation of Randall Lady Raiders
Randall volleyball camp 2023
State champs coach next generation of Randall Lady Raiders
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Tony Ensor, Dennis Humphrey and Kyra Lair
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Tony Ensor, Dennis Humphrey and Kyra Lair
SPORTS DRIVE: Tony Ensor tells us about the Sod Poodle's first half of the season and more!