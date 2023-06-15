Who's Hiring?
Severe Storms For Some Today

The atmosphere is expected to become energized by evening with conditions coming together to...
By Dave Oliver
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
A dryline will set up in our eastern counties today and a few storms may develop there from 4-8pm today. Any storms that develop will likely become severe and destructive hail along with some tornadoes will be possible. Amarillo and surrounding counties will not be affected, but locations such as Beaver, Perryton, Canadian, Shamrock and adjacent areas will most likely be affected. Storms will likely clear the area by mid evening and the severe threat will come to an end. We strongly recommend folks in our eastern and northern counties stay closely tuned for severe weather information.

