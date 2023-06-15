Who's Hiring?
Quiet For Some, Strong Storms for Others

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Most of us will stay on the quiet side for today, with highs building into the mid to upper 80′s. A dryline setup will take place later in the afternoon into the evening, which will fire up some strong t severe storms, favoring the eastern part of the area. The main threats with these storms will be some very large hail and some gusty straight-line winds. The flash flooding and tornado threat won’t be as high, but will still be present. We’ll see the chance for scattered storms stick around for tomorrow and Saturday, but severity will be relatively lower.

