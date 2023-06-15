PROJECT CLEAN UP: El Barrio targeted for clean sweep

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On this edition of Project Clean Up, There is much to clean up in the city with the recent rainfall and floodings.

The Fuller and Son’s crew made their way to the Barrio area to help sweep things up there.

The target was the Alley on Southeast 16th between Johnson and Lincoln and moved south to north.

The crew found all kinds of debris that needed to be dumped such as railroad ties wrapped in carpet, several mattresses and box springs.

“We’re really proud of what has been accomplished within the City of Amarillo,” says Jared Fuller, Fuller and Sons partner. “It shows what can happen when the private and public come together to what is a problem. there’s a lot of work we have done and a lot of work to be done and we’re going to stay hooked up with this thing to help Amarillo be a better place to live”

With all the recent rain, most of these were soaked and a haven for mosquitos, but it was all taken away and into the roll-offs.

A reminder that roll-offs are in several parks for residents who need to get rid of trash and debris, not for commercial use by contractors or builders.

Project Clean Up is trying to coordinate a cleaning project for Lawrence Lake in the near future, to help with all the trash and debris that will be left behind once water levels are back to normal.

