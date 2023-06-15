Who's Hiring?
Project Clean Up: Boy Scouts of Amarillo joining community clean up of Medi Park, Saturday

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Golden Spread Council Boy Scouts of Amarillo will be helping clean up Medi Park after recent floodings.

The City of Amarillo announced yesterday that they will be hosting a community clean up of Medi Park this Saturday, asking the public to help come together and keep Amarillo’s public spaces, clean again.

The Boy Scouts of Amarillo is calling all scouts of all ages to attend and help clean, trash bags, clean-up supplies and refreshments will be provided.

They will also be accepting donations for the High Plains Food Bank.

Here’s some important information for scouts to know this weekend:

  • Scouts may not be dropped off at this event and must be escorted by a parent or guardian while attending
  • Make sure to wear reliable, sure-footed, close-toed shoes as the shoreline work may be muddy and slippery
  • Headgear, bug spray and sunscreen are highly recommended

We want to thank the Boy Scout of Amarillo for their efforts in helping out clean Medi Park after all the recent rain and floods.

