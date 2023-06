AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Severe weather has resulted in reported power outages for many across the Texas Panhandle area.

According to Xcel Energy, around 4,454 people have been affected by power outages.

Locations impacted include Perryton, Guymon, Farnsworth and Gruver.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

