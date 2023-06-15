National Drum Corps to perform this Saturday in Canyon
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The National Drum Corps will perform this weekend at West Texas A&M University.
The Drum Corps International’s West Texas Drums is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at WT’s Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium, a press release said.
The bands are traveling the nation this summer to perform at competitions, including West Texas Drums.
The tour will end at the 2023 Drum Corps International World Championship Finals on Aug. 12 in Indianapolis.
Tickets range from $35 to $55 for reserved seating, and $25 for general admission. To purchase a ticket, click here.
The event will have the following performers:
- Blue Knights from Denver
- The Troopers from Casper, Wyoming
- The Mandarins from Sacramento
- The Academy from Tempe, Arizona
- Pacific Crest from Diamond Bar, California
- The Seattle Cascades from Seattle
- The Guardians from Houston
