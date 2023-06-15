Who's Hiring?
Juneteenth community celebration events to take place starting Friday

By Kristin Rodin
Jun. 15, 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Community organizers are hosting several Juneteenth celebration events starting June 16.

As part of the “Coming Together As One” Juneteenth celebration, Alpha’s All White Party will take place Friday around 7:00 p.m. at Reed Beverage, Inc., 3701 S.E. 25th Ave. Admission for the white party will be $40 per person.

A parade and park celebration will take place at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Bones Hooks Park. The parade route will go from N.W. 9th Avenue and N. Hughes Street to Bones Hooks Park.

At 11:30 a.m., a three point contest with men’s and women’s divisions will take place at the park. A cash prize and trophy will be awarded, according to organizers.

From noon until 5:30 p.m., the Bones Hooks Park celebration will continue and include food booths, entertainment and information vendors.

Many community empowerment and educational events will continue until June 23.

Community organizers are hosting several Juneteenth celebration events starting June 16. (Credit: Julian Reese, Melodie Graves)(Julian Reese)

