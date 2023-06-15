Juneteenth community celebration events to take place starting Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Community organizers are hosting several Juneteenth celebration events starting June 16.

As part of the “Coming Together As One” Juneteenth celebration, Alpha’s All White Party will take place Friday around 7:00 p.m. at Reed Beverage, Inc., 3701 S.E. 25th Ave. Admission for the white party will be $40 per person.

A parade and park celebration will take place at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Bones Hooks Park. The parade route will go from N.W. 9th Avenue and N. Hughes Street to Bones Hooks Park.

At 11:30 a.m., a three point contest with men’s and women’s divisions will take place at the park. A cash prize and trophy will be awarded, according to organizers.

From noon until 5:30 p.m., the Bones Hooks Park celebration will continue and include food booths, entertainment and information vendors.

Many community empowerment and educational events will continue until June 23.

