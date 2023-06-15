First Alert: Severe storms expected later today in the eastern Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A dryline will set up in our eastern counties today in the Texas Panhandle.

A dryline will set up in our eastern counties today in the Texas Panhandle. (kfda)

A few storms may develop there from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. this afternoon and evening.

Any storms that develop will likely become severe, and destructive hail along with some tornadoes will be possible.

A dryline will set up in our eastern counties today in the Texas Panhandle. (kfda)

Amarillo and surrounding counties will not be affected, but locations such as Beaver, Perryton, Canadian, Shamrock and adjacent areas will most likely be affected.

Storms will likely clear the area by mid evening and the severe threat will come to an end.

A dryline will set up in our eastern counties today in the Texas Panhandle. (kfda)

We strongly recommend folks in our eastern and northern counties stay closely tuned for severe weather information.

For your latest forecast, click here.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.