First Alert: Severe storms expected later today in the eastern Texas Panhandle

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A dryline will set up in our eastern counties today in the Texas Panhandle.

A few storms may develop there from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. this afternoon and evening.

Any storms that develop will likely become severe, and destructive hail along with some tornadoes will be possible.

Amarillo and surrounding counties will not be affected, but locations such as Beaver, Perryton, Canadian, Shamrock and adjacent areas will most likely be affected.

Storms will likely clear the area by mid evening and the severe threat will come to an end.

We strongly recommend folks in our eastern and northern counties stay closely tuned for severe weather information.

