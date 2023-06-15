Who's Hiring?
A Few More Storms

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a quiet start to the day on Thursday, there will be some scattered storms across the northern parts of the Panhandle later in the day. Storms should initiate early afternoon, around 2:00pm, in the northwestern part of the area and develop eastward. By early evening, around 8:00pm storms will move into western Oklahoma. Some storms could be severe. A smaller chance for thunderstorms returns on Friday and Saturday before we hit a dry pattern next week, when highs will top out in the mid-90s.

