Cory Hamilton retires after 15 years at Randall(KJ Doyle)
By Preston Moore
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall baseball head coach Cory Hamilton is calling it a career.

Hamilton recently led the Raiders to their first state tournament since 2007.

He finishes his Randall career with a record of 366-156-3, notching 424 wins across his 23 years of coaching.

This is Randall’s second major coaching retirement of the offseason, with former football head coach Gaylon Selman hanging it up just over one month ago.

Neither Hamilton nor Canyon ISD have released a statement on his retirement. Check back on NewsChannel 10 for updates.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

