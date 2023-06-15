City of Pampa experiences mass hail damage

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) -Damage and devastation overwhelming the city of Pampa, after back-to-back hail storms this week. With hail, the size of golf balls, splitting trees in half.

Lieutenant Brian Massey with the Pampa Police Department and Assistant Emergency Coordinator for the City of Pampa says the hail storm hit the northern half of the city around lunchtime on Monday, destroying everything from cars, houses, and street lights.

“It’s almost a sense of helplessness in that moment while it’s falling. There’s nothing you can do about it other than watch your personal property, your vehicles, your house just get destroyed,” says Massey.

Legacy Insurance Agency says its phones were ringing off the hook before the storm was even over; with a huge amount of claims coming in. The best advice they have is to be patient and rely on your agent.

“Even some of the homes have holes in their roofs so they’re needing to get roofs put on ASAP, looking at these storms coming in possibly tonight and the rest of the week is scary for everybody and the companies can only handle some claims so it’s gonna be a process,” says Katrina Lee, agent, and owner of Legacy Insurance Agency.

“My roof is totaled, it knocked off my gutters on my roof, split one of my trees down the middle so half my tree fell over,” says Taylin Jaeger with Legacy Insurance Agency.

Legacy Insurance Agency says they have seen a mass influx of claims.

“It has been a combination of everything. Of course, you see the cars more readily I guess but homeowners, I mean they’re both taken the brunt of it,” explains Lee.

“It was devastating, it was detrimental for sure,” says Jaeger.

Lee adds in the 25 years she has been in insurance, this most recent event is memorable.

“We’ve seen it a few times big storms like this that are completely devastating. Every once in a while, you get a little bit here in a little bit there, but not near as major as this is turning out to be,” says Lee.

Legacy Insurance Agency so far filing over a hundred claims in the last 3 days.

“In a normal week, we like to see less than one or two a week ideally. So you can imagine why adjusters and companies are kind of struggling because we aren’t the only insurance agents in town,” says Jaeger.

The City of Pampa public work is in the process of debris throughout the week.

“They’re doing that through curbside collection as long as it’s bagged, there’s a lot of tree limbs and leaves and things like that got destroyed, so any of that type of stuff we’re doing curbside pick up on,” says Massey.

