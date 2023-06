CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Farmers Market kicks off this Saturday.

The farmers market is 8:00 a.m. to noon every Saturday from June 17 to Sep. 30.

The community is invited this Saturday, June 17, for the opening day.

There will be more than 75 vendors, food trucks, live music, and a free children’s activity.

