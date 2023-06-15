Businesses support Olsen Blvd area as damage is assessed

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo community is rallying around the businesses impacted by flooding.

Several businesses are chipping in to help those impacted.

“Being a small business owner ourselves, when you’re having to close unexpectedly and lose power and have damage in costs, every penny of every day that you’re not making money adds up,” said Austin Neuberger who owns the Local Wedge with his wife Marissa.

The Local Wedge held a Facebook giveaway, where they bought multiple gift cards for businesses in the area.

The Local Wedge felt called to help because they used to be located at the intersection of Paramount and Olsen.

“If we were currently in that location, we would not be able to operate right now,” said Neuberger. “We felt a big calling to help them and their neighbors.”

Next week, the owners plan on donating 10 percent of proceeds to multiple businesses in the area.

The Golden Rose Tea Room is still closed from the flooding.

“There was mud everywhere and it was very overwhelming and very sad because a lot of hard work goes into what we do,” said Valerie Roberson, owner of Golden Rose Tea Room.

The tea room experienced damage to the floors and walls, and lost antique furniture and $1,000 in food.

“It was very overwhelming and you just kind of feel like you have no control over what’s happening so you just have to sit back and let it happen,” said Roberson. “You kind of feel helpless.”

Roberson says don’t give up on them. The Golden Rose Tea Room is hoping to open next month.

Other businesses in the area are slowly opening. Tyler’s Barbeque is open today for the first time in over a week and Broome Optical is open today after being closed for almost two weeks.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.