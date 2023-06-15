Ryan Bliss is on fire in his first season with the Sod Poodles

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles roster is full of talent this season, including five top 30 prospects for the Arizona Diamondbacks organization.

Sitting in the 29th spot is second baseman Ryan Bliss. Bliss was drafted to the Diamondbacks organization on July 17, 2021 and on April 3, 2023 he was assigned to Amarillo. It did not take long for people to start noticing number nine.

In his last seven games with Single-A Hillsboro Hops last season he recorded at least one hit, and he continued that streak into this season. Bliss tallied a hit in his first 10 games with the Sod Poodles combining for 17 consecutive games with a knock.

Currently, Bliss is sitting at a .366 batting average. He has hit five leadoff homeruns this year, tied for first in the minors. He also has 82 hits on the season, more than anyone in all of minor league baseball.

“It’s just a lot of confidence,” Ryan Bliss said when asked about his success in the batter’s box. “A lot of confidence in my approach and all of the hard work. I have been saying a lot this year to just trust my training. I feel like last year that I would do all this hard work, do all this grinding and we would get in a game and just forget kind of what I was doing, so this year has just been trust my training and I have been very happy about where my approach and my swing is, and it’s been leading to my success.”

The former Auburn Tiger was drafted 42nd overall. In just his third season, he has already accomplished so much.

Just last week, Bliss was named the Texas League Player of the Month for May for the second consecutive month as he also won the honors in April.

The Sod Poodles season is not even half way over, and Bliss has already or almost put up better numbers than he did with the Hops in a whole season.

The key to his progress during spring training and starting this season was to just to let loose and have fun.

“Coming into Spring I didn’t really have like ‘hey I want to do this, I want to hit this’ like right away. It was really just get your swing consistent, have fun and stay to an approach all year. Whatever happens after that happens and I think that has been accredited to my success this year is having a default approach I would say and it’s really good.”

For Sod Poodles manager Shawn Roof, it has been exciting for him to watch Bliss continue to grow and develop as a ball player.

“It’s been great,” Sod Poodles manager Shawn Roof said. “That’s what we do what we do, to see any of these guys have success. I know he kind of had a little bit of an up and down season last year and it was his first year in professional baseball and he did a really good job. He came up here and he hit the ground running and it’s been a lot of fun and we are just trying to stay out of his way.”

Bliss was born in Burbank, Cali but moved to the West Georgia area when he was a child. Going from one end of the country to the other and now to the middle, he has enjoyed his time so far playing in front of Sod Poodles fans at HODGETOWN.

“ The fans are great, the front office staff is great, they treat us very well. It’s a great venue, great park. It’s really good and I’m excited that I’m here with the Sod Poodles. I’ve been really enjoying Amarillo so far. It has been great people, great community, I love it,” Bliss said.

The Sod Poodles will continue their series against the San Antonio Missions at HODGETOWN this week before the travel to Corpus Christi for another six-game series starting on Tuesday.

