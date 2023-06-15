Amarillo organizations share plans for housing displaced residents

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a week of being sheltered at the Amarillo Civic Center, residents who were displaced will receive assistance finding long-term shelter.

As of right now, there are more than 75 residents are in need of rehousing and as more damage is reported, that number is likely to grow.

Amarillo’s Office of Emergency Management is coordinating with local organizations to ensure residents needs are met during this difficult process.

Those organizations include Downtown Women’s Center, Salvation Army, Panhandle Community Services, United Way specific aid program, Red Cross, Cit of Amarillo Housing Department and Legal Aid of Northwest Texas.

“The biggest goal out of all this is to get everybody rehoused into a sustainable home that they will be able to continue to live in,” says Janell Manahem, Chairman for Texas Panhandle Volunteers Organizations Active in Disaster.

The biggest thing standing in they way right now is finding both temporary and long term housing for the amount of people they are serving.

“We’re trying to give an estimated time frame of two weeks for our processes, but right now it’s really back on we need the properties,” says Manahem.

Panhandle Community Services is one of several organizations processing intake forms, and working to find housing for those that have been displaced.

“We want to be able to be help and bring stability in our community as quickly as possible,” says Communications Director for Panhandle Community Services, Christy Helbert.

All organizations involved are asking landlords who may have available property and are willing to work with evacuees in accordance with their qualifications to contact Janell Manahem.

To get in contact with her you can call 806-316-6204 or you can email her at janell@unitedwayama.org.

