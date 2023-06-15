Amarillo National Bank donated to panhandle disaster relief fund

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As high water remains a concern, much of the focus is now turning to organizations that are stepping in to help, and a local bank and foundation are trying to ease the process of finding relief.

Amarillo National Bank donated $100,000 to the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund, created by the Amarillo Area Foundation.

“We want to impact as many people as we can, and we know with this particular donation that we are able to touch a lot of lives through different ways because people need different things,” says Community Development Coordinator for Amarillo National Bank, Lizzie Ware Williams.

The fund was created in 2006, and has helped those impacted by wildfires, tornadoes, and COVID-19.

Funds go directly to those involved in disaster relief such as non-profits, organizations, and local governments.

“Amarillo Area Foundation is here to improve quality of life for all the residents in the Texas Panhandle, and you see it the most when something like this happens, when people are out of their homes” says CEO of Amarillo Area Foundation, Clay Stribling.

Stribling says funds are always in the account, so the foundation can take immediate action.

“We work very hard with our community partners, those non-profit organizations that are on the ground,” says Stribling.

The foundation is inviting the public to participate by making a donation to the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund.

“It’s important for out entire community to step up and give, and it’s important for everyone to do their part because you never know when you might be the one who’s impacted by something like this,” says Williams.

