Wildlife rescues continue to spike after recent storms

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In the midst of baby season, and rescuing animals from the floods, Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center has been busy.

In 24 hours, it has taken in more than 48 animals, and on day three since the hail storm, concerned residents continue to bring in injured wildlife.

“I think sometimes people look at wildlife and think oh it’s just a wild animal. It doesn’t mean that it feels pain any less than you do. It doesn’t mean that it suffers any less than you do, so to have that compassion for other things that can’t help themselves is a beautiful quality,” said Stephanie Brady, founder and executive director for Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

Recent hail storms in Pampa and surrounding areas has only increased the number of rescues at the center.

Brady says although the major increase in animals has been tough, they have prepared for moments like these.

“As soon as we knew hail hit we wanted to reach out to Fritch and Pampa to let them know, hey guys we’re here and we’ve done this. Our team was really great at getting all those things set out like extra carriers and heat plates and all that stuff ready so when they cam in the door we were there and ready to go,” says Brady.

Pampa Animal Services along with other local shelters are working with Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center to take in and care for wildlife while they wait to be transported.

“We take all these calls, we go get them and then normally we call the rehabbers to come collect them, but on a scale of this high, you know we just do it as they come and we box them up and everybody’s like a joint effort and the community is a joint effort,” says Pampa Animal Services employee, Jeannie Cooley.

Cooley says the Pampa community has really rallied these last few days to get animals of any shape or size the help they need.

Both Pampa Animal Services along with Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center want to remind the public to reach out to the team if they find an animal in a dangerous situation or in need of help.

