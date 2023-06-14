Volunteers providing food for flood evacuees at Amarillo Civic Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The American Red Cross has partnered with local organizations like The Salvation Army and the Amarillo Downtown Lion’s Club to make sure basic needs are met.

So far, the Salvation Army has provided 400 meals and 450 snacks to evacuees.

“We’ve been privileged to support the shelter at the Civic Center with meals. We’ve served five meals there so far. It takes a community effort and we’re just glad to be a part of that. We’re here to help people through the very end,” said Tex Ellis, corp officer at Salvation Army.

Going on a week since disaster struck, the Amarillo community has continuously showed up for those in need.

“A lot of the local vendors have stepped up in big ways, just for us at the Salvation Army. We’ve had stores like Walmart or United and restaurants have stepped up in a big way. It helps us have the means to prepare these meals and get these meals out,” said Ellis.

The Downtown Lion’s Club plans on serving lunch and dinner to evacuees at the shelter throughout the weekend. They plan on serving close to 200 meals.

“We are very proud to be a part of this. The Lion’s motto is: we serve. And so this is what we’re going to do. We’ve got it set up to where we can do a protein, a starch and then a green vegetable,” said Heath Hodge, a member of Amarillo Downtown Lion’s Club.

With a long road ahead, those in charge are encouraging the public to get involved either by donating or volunteering.

The Lion’s Club is looking for volunteers to help this weekend. Click here to sign up.

