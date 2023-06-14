TXDOT announces start of next phase of work on South Loop 335 project

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation announced today that is has started the next phase of work on the South Loop 335 project.

A press release said the expansion project, priced at $133.5 million, goes from Southeast 9th Avenue to FM 1719. It is expected to be completed in June of 2027 with Webber, LLC as the general contractor.

The project consists of improving the existing four-lane roadway to a four-lane divided roadway with ramps, one-way frontage roads, and grade separations over intersecting cross streets.

The intersection of RM 1061 will have improved signs and illumination, along with an 11-foot shared path at each frontage road for bicyclists and pedestrians, the news release said.

The first phase of this project isn’t expected to impact drivers until June of 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.