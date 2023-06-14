Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

TXDOT announces start of next phase of work on South Loop 335 project

TXDOT AMARILLIO
TXDOT AMARILLIO(TxDOT AMARILLIO)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation announced today that is has started the next phase of work on the South Loop 335 project.

A press release said the expansion project, priced at $133.5 million, goes from Southeast 9th Avenue to FM 1719. It is expected to be completed in June of 2027 with Webber, LLC as the general contractor.

The project consists of improving the existing four-lane roadway to a four-lane divided roadway with ramps, one-way frontage roads, and grade separations over intersecting cross streets.

The intersection of RM 1061 will have improved signs and illumination, along with an 11-foot shared path at each frontage road for bicyclists and pedestrians, the news release said.

The first phase of this project isn’t expected to impact drivers until June of 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Adams
Court documents: Police find $800,000 worth of meth during traffic stop in Sherman County
New in Amarillo: Chicken Salad Chick opens today
New in Amarillo: Chicken Salad Chick opens today
Amarillo pumping
All flooded playa lakes in Amarillo being pumped 24/7
Flooding continues to impact the Amarillo community and keep first responders busy.
‘A once in a career type of event’: Amarillo firefighters explain flooding response
City of Amarillo Incident Command Truck demobilizing
City of Amarillo Incident Command Truck demobilizing

Latest News

Potter County officials arrested a man Monday morning after they say he resisted arrest and...
Potter County officials: Man arrested after assaulting officer, deputy
‘Helping a longtime friend’ Public House raising money to support Tyler’s Barbeque
‘Helping a longtime friend’: Public House raising money for Tyler’s Barbeque after flooding
‘Helping a longtime friend’ Public House raising money to support Tyler’s Barbeque
‘Helping a longtime friend’ Public House raising money to support Tyler’s Barbeque
Flooding leaves an impact on mental health
‘This is going to impact me forever’: Mental health impacted by the floods